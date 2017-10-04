ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) Insider Sells $57,875.28 in Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) insider Gary S. Olson sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $57,875.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary S. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Gary S. Olson sold 8,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $120,560.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Gary S. Olson sold 8,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $119,600.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Gary S. Olson sold 8,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gary S. Olson sold 8,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $118,640.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Gary S. Olson sold 8,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ ESSA) traded down 0.69% on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 1,326 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, Pennsylvania.

