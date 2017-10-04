Ericsson (ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.63. Ericsson shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 6,791,893 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ericsson from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Danske lowered Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ericsson had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $49.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ericsson will post $0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ericsson by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 401,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ericsson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ericsson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ericsson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

