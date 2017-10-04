Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equity Commonwealth earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9909827984205 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE EQC) opened at 30.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.14.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of August 14, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included 20 properties and 11 million square feet.

