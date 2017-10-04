Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 4th (AAPL, BAYN, BP, BT, ENI, FP, FRE, LITE, MOR, ORA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP plc (LON:BP) was given a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 320 ($4.24). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eni S.P.A. (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.50 ($17.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total SA (EPA:FP) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) was given a €84.00 ($98.82) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,450 ($32.50) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

