Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy Inc. alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/equities-analysts-set-expectations-for-parsley-energy-inc-s-q3-2017-earnings-pe.html.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $43.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Parsley Energy (PE) opened at 26.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.39 and a beta of -0.05. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.