Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $308.20

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308.20 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 299.10 ($3.97), with a volume of 504,894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.20 ($4.00).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.85) target price on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Equiniti Group PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equiniti Group PLC from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on Equiniti Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.67 ($3.74).

Get Equiniti Group PLC alerts:

The stock’s market cap is GBX 903.84 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Liam McGrath purchased 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,349.76 ($1,790.37). Also, insider Guy Wakeley sold 15,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.37), for a total value of £16,046.37 ($21,284.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,295 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,218 and sold 28,187 shares valued at $2,991,517.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/equiniti-group-plc-eqn-hits-new-52-week-high-at-308-20.html.

About Equiniti Group PLC

Equiniti Group plc provides complex administration and payment services, supported by technology platforms, to a range of organizations. The Company’s segments include Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest. The Investment Solutions offers a range of services, including share registration for around half the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100, and the administration of save as you earn (SAYE) schemes and share incentive plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.