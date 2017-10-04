Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equifax were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Loughran III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $584,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,412.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $250,458.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,219 shares of company stock worth $1,780,938. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE EFX) opened at 109.915 on Wednesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.282 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $856.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

