Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (EPRS) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EPRS) is one of 95 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Epirus Biopharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epirus Biopharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epirus Biopharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epirus Biopharmaceuticals -2,025.65% -208.66% -97.67% Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -912.91% -186.15% -28.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Epirus Biopharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epirus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 166 554 1216 16 2.55

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 54.16%. Given Epirus Biopharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Epirus Biopharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epirus Biopharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Epirus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.06 Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $224.58 million $58.11 million -1.04

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Epirus Biopharmaceuticals. Epirus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals peers beat Epirus Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Epirus) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on biosimilars, which are biologic drugs. Its segment is the development and commercialization of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies for emerging markets. The Company’s products include BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade, which is a monoclonal antibody against tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a); BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira, which is an inhibitor of TNF-a used to treat inflammatory diseases; BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra, which is an immunosuppressive drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; BOW090, a biosimilar version of STELARA, which is an immunosuppressant drug for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis; BOW100, a biosimilar version of SIMPONI, which is an inhibitor of TNF-a, and BOW080, a biosimilar version of Soliris, which is used to treat ultra-rare blood disorders.

