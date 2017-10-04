Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Holdings in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comcast Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast Corporation alerts:

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $180.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

In other Comcast Corporation news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of Comcast Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $156,930.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,816.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 3,659 shares of Comcast Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $144,932.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $385,050. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on Comcast Corporation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays PLC set a $44.00 price target on Comcast Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

WARNING: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Holdings in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/enterprise-financial-services-corp-raises-holdings-in-comcast-corporation-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.