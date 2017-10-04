Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 387,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 780,605 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The firm’s market cap is $128.56 million.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. Enphase Energy had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 1,232.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post ($0.31) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 440,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 363,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

