BidaskClub cut shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Get EnLink Midstream LLC alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE ENLC) opened at 17.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4250.00 and a beta of 2.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/enlink-midstream-llc-enlc-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.