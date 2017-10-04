ENI S.p.A. (E) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI S.p.A. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI S.p.A. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays PLC downgraded ENI S.p.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ENI S.p.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI S.p.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 644,277 shares. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. ENI S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. ENI S.p.A. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ENI S.p.A. will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. ENI S.p.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 319.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ENI S.p.A. by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ENI S.p.A. by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in ENI S.p.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ENI S.p.A. during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ENI S.p.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI S.p.A.

Eni SpA (Eni) is an Italy-based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

