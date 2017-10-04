Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. BidaskClub cut Enerplus Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) opened at 9.59 on Monday. Enerplus Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Enerplus Corporation had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 103.80%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Corporation will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enerplus Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enerplus Corporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus Corporation in the second quarter valued at $122,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Enerplus Corporation by 40.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

