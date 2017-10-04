Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Waldron LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the first quarter worth $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 85,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. UBS AG raised Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Vetr cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.38 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $173.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 165.08 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $183.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.89.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

