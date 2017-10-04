Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in International Paper Company (IP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 101,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper Company (IP) opened at 57.395 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.149 and a beta of 1.46. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.75 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $57,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

