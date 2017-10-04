Employees Retirement System of Texas Maintains Holdings in Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas maintained its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Incyte Corporation were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 110.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,581,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,437,000 after buying an additional 3,983,207 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,514,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,551,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 8.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,980,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,452,000 after buying an additional 219,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,618,000 after buying an additional 526,163 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) opened at 111.65 on Wednesday. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The company’s market cap is $22.97 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Incyte Corporation had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $850,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot sold 70,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $8,421,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,707,134. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Incyte Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.16.

Incyte Corporation Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

