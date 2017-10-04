Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 36.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation during the second quarter worth $116,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 186.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $69,943.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,291,390.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $18,268,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,940 shares of company stock worth $84,186,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) opened at 179.803 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.712 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $191.20.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. NVIDIA Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.03 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.62.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

