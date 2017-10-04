Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) Major Shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) major shareholder Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $34,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Red Oak Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electromed Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 7,455 shares of Electromed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $55,167.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 184,336 shares of Electromed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,388,050.08.

On Thursday, September 21st, Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 262,475 shares of Electromed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,973,812.00.

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) opened at 7.41 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Electromed (NYSEMKT:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Electromed had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/electromed-inc-elmd-major-shareholder-red-oak-partners-llc-sells-4600-shares-of-stock.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 47.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Electromed by 143.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Electromed by 7.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electromed by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures and markets airway clearance products, which apply High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages. The Company’s products include the SmartVest Airway Clearance System (SmartVest System), the SmartVest SQL System and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.