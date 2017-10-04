Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) is Divisar Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,319 shares during the quarter. Electro Scientific Industries makes up 5.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 4.68% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) traded up 2.67% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 355,092 shares of the company traded hands. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $496.38 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Electro Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESIO. Needham & Company LLC raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Electro Scientific Industries from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electro Scientific Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Electro Scientific Industries Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries supply laser-based manufacturing solutions for industries reliant on microtechnologies. The Company operates through two segments: Component Processing and Micromachining. The Component Processing segment includes interconnect products, semiconductor products and component products.

