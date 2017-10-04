ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC maintained its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/elco-management-co-llc-has-384000-holdings-in-patterson-uti-energy-inc-pten.html.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,010 shares. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The company’s market cap is $4.42 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.06%.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Capital One Financial Corporation lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.