eGain Corporation (EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) opened at 3.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. eGain Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $82.70 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eGain Corporation stock. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new stake in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,036,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. eGain Corporation comprises about 0.6% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. owned 7.51% of eGain Corporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About eGain Corporation

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

