Edge Therapeutics Inc (EDGE) CEO Sells $27,325.00 in Stock

Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 2,500 shares of Edge Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $27,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Edge Therapeutics Inc (EDGE) traded up 0.72% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 23,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. Edge Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The stock’s market cap is $344.30 million.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Edge Therapeutics Inc will post ($1.87) EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Edge Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,663,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edge Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edge Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edge Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $157,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

