Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Holdings Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC maintained its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 388,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,064,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 228,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,143,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,225 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE EC) remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,505 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.04. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ecopetrol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.

