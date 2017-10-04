Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7813793650105 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE ETV) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 186,786 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $2,266,781.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,437.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $617,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

