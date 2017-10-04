Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (MIW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

About Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The Fund invests in various sectors, including education, electric utilities, insured-education, general obligations, insured-electric utilities, insured-general obligations, hospital, insured-bond bank, insured escrowed/prerefunded, and water and sewer industries.

