Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.36.

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE EMN) traded down 1.28% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.10. 1,664,466 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post $7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 1,400 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee J. Hornbaker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $337,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,087,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,298,000 after purchasing an additional 557,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,186,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,514,000 after buying an additional 717,506 shares during the period. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,065,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,539,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,973,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,697,000 after buying an additional 160,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

