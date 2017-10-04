East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ EWBC) opened at 59.85 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $337.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $107,238.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

