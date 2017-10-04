East West Bancorp (EWBC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2017 – East West Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

9/21/2017 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

9/18/2017 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

9/14/2017 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

9/12/2017 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

9/6/2017 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

8/31/2017 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

8/29/2017 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

8/24/2017 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

8/23/2017 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

8/17/2017 – East West Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

8/15/2017 – East West Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East West Bank, East West Capital Trust I, East West Capital Trust II and Risk Services, Inc. “

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) opened at 59.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.46. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Get East West Bancorp Inc alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $337.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $107,238.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.