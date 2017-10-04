Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Nike, Inc. (NKE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 75.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 91.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nike by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE NKE) opened at 51.47 on Wednesday. Nike, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nike, Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Nike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr raised Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.97 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nike from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price target on Nike from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 112,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,583,251.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,084.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,630,983.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,723 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,117 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,321. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

