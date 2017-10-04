E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.25 ($10.88) price objective from equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays PLC set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on E.On Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Commerzbank Ag set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on E.On Se and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On Se in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.90 ($11.65).

E.On Se (FRA EOAN) opened at 9.35 on Wednesday. E.On Se has a 12 month low of €5.99 and a 12 month high of €9.77. The firm’s market cap is €20.26 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.44 and its 200-day moving average is €8.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “E.On Se (EOAN) PT Set at €9.25 by Citigroup Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/e-on-se-eoan-pt-set-at-9-25-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.