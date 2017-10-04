Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Dynegy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Dynegy in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of Dynegy (NYSE DYN) opened at 9.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion. Dynegy has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. Dynegy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts expect that Dynegy will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Dynegy during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Integral Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynegy during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynegy during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynegy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynegy during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

