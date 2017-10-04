Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $273,412.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) opened at 40.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.20. Mondelez International also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the typical volume of 5,137 put options.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

