Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) Director William E. Ferry Sells 28,400 Shares of Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director William E. Ferry sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $570,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) opened at 20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.20. Duluth Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Duluth Holdings had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 400,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Duluth Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duluth Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on Duluth Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duluth Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

About Duluth Holdings

Duluth Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories. The Company offers a line of functional products, such as its Longtail T shirts, Buck Naked underwear and Fire Hose work pants. The Company’s segments include direct and retail. The direct segment includes revenues from the Company’s Website and catalogs.

