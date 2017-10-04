DSV (DSDVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DSV (NASDAQ:DSDVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

DSV (DSDVY) traded down 0.86% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,840 shares. DSV has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

