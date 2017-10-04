DryShips Inc. (DRYS) Trading 12.2% Higher

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) shares traded up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.76. 4,733,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,493,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

DRYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Vetr raised DryShips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $220.60. The company’s market cap is $5.79 million.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($37.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter. DryShips had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 218.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that DryShips Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DryShips by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DryShips by 36.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 137,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in shares of DryShips by 89.8% in the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DryShips in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels. The Company operates through two segments: the drybulk carrier and the offshore support. Under its drybulk segment, the Company operates as a provider of drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction and agri-food industries.

