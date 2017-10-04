Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Position Maintained by Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC held its position in Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Dow Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (DOW) opened at 66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.62.

