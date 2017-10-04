Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.08

Media coverage about Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.733296112843 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE DBL) traded up 0.55% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 61,706 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high total investment return by providing a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

