DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.0408628862326 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) traded down 0.5084% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.3509. 116,748 shares of the company traded hands. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Fund focuses on investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

