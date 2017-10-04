Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

LPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG set a $8.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) opened at 7.35 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $397.46 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $12.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Hadjipateras sold 250,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $1,887,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

