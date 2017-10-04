Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 200 Shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $354,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,677.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 24,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,111,417.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) opened at 45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $46.98. Coca-Cola Company (The) also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,760 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 284% compared to the typical volume of 2,020 put options.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

