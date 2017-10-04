Dollarama Inc (DOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Shares of Dollarama (TSE DOL) opened at 136.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38.
In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.99, for a total value of C$669,950.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.83, for a total value of C$214,952.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$134.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.67.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.