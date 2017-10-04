Dollar General Corporation (DG) Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General Corporation were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,144,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,106,000 after buying an additional 21,625,909 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $577,548,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,740,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,886,000 after buying an additional 3,497,733 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 7,543.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,954,000 after buying an additional 1,301,464 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation in the first quarter valued at $81,182,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE DG) opened at 81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $866,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

