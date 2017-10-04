Divisar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fabrinet (FN)

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Fabrinet makes up about 2.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fabrinet by 55.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 68.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.50 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE FN) traded down 0.74% on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,702 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.41 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 21% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,953,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,587,120.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,056,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,131.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

