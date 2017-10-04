Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $23.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.75. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPLO. BidaskClub cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE DPLO) remained flat at $21.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 779,770 shares. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

