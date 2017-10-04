Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $23.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) traded down 0.45% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 17,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $820.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.82. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.48.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 98,220.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

