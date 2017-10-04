Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 450 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $27,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Dillard’s from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE DDS) opened at 54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $83.44.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

