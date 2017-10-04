Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 101.0% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 767,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 385,992 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 500,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) traded up 1.72% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 388,790 shares of the company were exchanged. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company’s market capitalization is $135.69 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,474.12% and a negative return on equity of 168.65%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.70) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

