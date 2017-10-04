Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX) Trading 21.3% Higher

Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) shares were up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 2,565,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 294,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $317.41. The stock’s market cap is $143640.00.

Get Diana Containerships Inc. alerts:

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported ($412.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($740.88) by $328.86. Diana Containerships had a negative return on equity of 27.46% and a negative net margin of 467.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($110.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Diana Containerships Inc. will post ($2,848.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diana Containerships news, insider Gyllenhammar Ab Peter sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diana Containerships stock. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 213.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 128,930 shares during the quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. owned about 2.02% of Diana Containerships worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX) Trading 21.3% Higher” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/diana-containerships-inc-dcix-trading-21-3-higher.html.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Containerships Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Containerships Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.