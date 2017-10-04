DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

DHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in DHI Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in DHI Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI Group (DHX) traded down 2.00% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 170,972 shares. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $123.50 million.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. DHI Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights and employment connections through specialized services for professional communities, including technology and security clearance, financial services, energy, healthcare and hospitality. The Company’s segments are Tech & Clearance, which includes Dice, Dice Europe and ClearanceJobs; Global Industry Group, which includes eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers and BioSpace; Healthcare, which includes Health eCareers, and Corporate & Other, which includes Slashdot Media and Brightmatter.

