DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for DexCom’s FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

DexCom (DXCM) traded up 1.1723% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.7331. 1,986,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. DexCom has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company’s market cap is $4.13 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $100,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $431,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,138. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 104.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

